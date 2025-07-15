Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Avantor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 8,288,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,363,000 after purchasing an additional 676,365 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Avantor by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 44,073 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $3,491,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Avantor by 7.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 126,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,967.40. This represents a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Avantor Stock Down 2.7%

AVTR stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

