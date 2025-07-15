Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,637,000 after buying an additional 585,992 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 4,790.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 111,182 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $7,437,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $133.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.61.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In related news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

