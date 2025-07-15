Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $184.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.36 and a 52 week high of $201.66.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.93.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

