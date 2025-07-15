Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,378 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,483,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,965 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,390,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,027 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6,226.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,368,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,458,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Ally Financial stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 8,200 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,131.01. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

