Xponance Inc. Purchases 436 Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

Evergy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. Evergy Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

