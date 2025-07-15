Xponance Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.28.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $284.67 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.85 and a twelve month high of $317.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.