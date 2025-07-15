Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 31,346.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,328,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,382 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,255,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 504,381 shares in the company, valued at $19,670,859. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,947 shares in the company, valued at $209,810.16. This represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DraftKings from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

