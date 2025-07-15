Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $650,464.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,037,033. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,851,131.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,098.42. This trade represents a 55.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $164.54 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.41 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

