Xponance Inc. Raises Position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.08.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7%

United Therapeutics stock opened at $297.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.73. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total transaction of $3,904,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,353.66. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $187,043.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,021.17. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,681 shares of company stock worth $25,261,669. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.