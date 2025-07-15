Xponance Inc. Sells 1,115 Shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 589.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $5,359,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,575.92. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.16 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

