Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.82.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $322.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.37.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.