27,738 Shares in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 673,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.65. Wabash National Corporation has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.55 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently -20.65%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

