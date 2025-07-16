4,789 Shares in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $2,645,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,170,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Visteon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visteon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Visteon Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of VC opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. Visteon Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,925.70. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

