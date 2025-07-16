5,981 Shares in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 75.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

