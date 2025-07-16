6,436 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,364,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,452,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,852,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ExlService by 25.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,746,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,671,000 after buying an additional 552,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,419,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other ExlService news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXLS opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

