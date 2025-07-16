AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In related news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total value of $824,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,602.06. This represents a 23.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,451. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

