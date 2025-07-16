Aaron Levie Sells 15,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,952,030 shares in the company, valued at $98,450,200.50. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BOX opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 21.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,896,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,543,000 after buying an additional 162,437 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 9.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,749,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,718,000 after buying an additional 318,459 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BOX by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,009,000 after buying an additional 1,725,197 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,286,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,857,000 after purchasing an additional 255,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

