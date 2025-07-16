AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $93,759,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,789,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 160,390 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,637,000 after buying an additional 129,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $263.89 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $295.90. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 170.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.78.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.22.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

