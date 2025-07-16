AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.36. 24,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 41,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6013 per share. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

