Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $119.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $69.72 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $106.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.