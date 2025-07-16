Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 86,012 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 54,678.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $119.12 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $69.72 and a one year high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

