Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,514 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFC Planning Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $267,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 469.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $917,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $31.00 target price on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Read Our Latest Report on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.