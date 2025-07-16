AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.25 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $838.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,609.14. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,981.60. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 66.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $193,757,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

