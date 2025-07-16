Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,006 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,337 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 64,584 shares in the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,387,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GCOR opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

