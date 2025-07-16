Allworth Financial LP Acquires 222 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.39.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

