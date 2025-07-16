Allworth Financial LP Acquires 30 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total value of $241,610.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,001.85. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,600. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $359.64 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.50 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

