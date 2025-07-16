Allworth Financial LP Buys 3,650 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 141.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 415,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 74,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 68,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.