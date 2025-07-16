Allworth Financial LP Buys 721 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 459.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

NYSE ALK opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,620.30. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,709.02. The trade was a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $554,228. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

