Allworth Financial LP Buys 73 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 123.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

GoDaddy stock opened at $167.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.11 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 211.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $386,511.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,488.26. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total transaction of $1,061,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 425,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,197,903.95. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,757 shares of company stock valued at $12,074,330. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

