Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

URTH opened at $169.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $132.93 and a one year high of $171.21.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.