Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 486.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.94.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $280.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.65.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

