Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,594,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,886,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,915,512,000 after buying an additional 1,296,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,533,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,087,000 after buying an additional 12,609,616 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,979,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,335,000 after buying an additional 5,555,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,307,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,749 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of UBS stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $36.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.