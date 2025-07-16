Allworth Financial LP Has $192,000 Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ingredion by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.03 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

