Allworth Financial LP Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.82.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $288.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.51 and a 200-day moving average of $229.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,111.15 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total transaction of $36,106,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,550,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,641,500. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,752,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.