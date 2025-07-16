Allworth Financial LP Has $213,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point set a $260.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $218.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.02 and a 12-month high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

