Allworth Financial LP Has $250,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.61.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $208,045.84. This represents a 98.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,014,005.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 362,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,982.50. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,278,445 shares of company stock valued at $43,269,922. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $42.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

