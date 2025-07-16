Allworth Financial LP Has $272,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,850,000 after buying an additional 1,699,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,461,000 after buying an additional 574,239 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,727,000 after buying an additional 489,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 463,579 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $371.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.04 and a 200 day moving average of $343.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

