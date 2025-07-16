Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $89.86.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,054.44. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,848 shares of company stock worth $2,314,488. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

