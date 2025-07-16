Allworth Financial LP Purchases 729 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 56,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 27.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 69,884 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,508 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,712 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,532 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.7%

HAL opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

