Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,516,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,350 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,129 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.59 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

