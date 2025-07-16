Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,749,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,779,000 after buying an additional 2,323,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $180,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $74,283,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,709,000 after buying an additional 503,969 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,086,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,398,000 after buying an additional 375,736 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of TRU stock opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.