Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,304 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,054,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,829,000 after purchasing an additional 150,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,385,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $158,386,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,515,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,208,000 after buying an additional 418,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

