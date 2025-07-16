Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,000 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

SBR opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.36% and a return on equity of 904.22%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3459 per share. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.06%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

