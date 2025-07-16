Allworth Financial LP Sells 266 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,681,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,225,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,683,000 after buying an additional 150,572 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,014,000 after buying an additional 250,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,445,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,603,000 after buying an additional 71,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.70. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

