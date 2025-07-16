Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.1% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 306,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,404,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Silphium Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 216,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,943 shares of company stock worth $31,223,348 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.