AlphaVest Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMV) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Quarry LP owned about 1.27% of AlphaVest Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

