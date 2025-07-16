Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 118,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Alphawave IP Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.
About Alphawave IP Group
Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alphawave IP Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.