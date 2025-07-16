Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 118,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

About Alphawave IP Group

(Get Free Report)

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.