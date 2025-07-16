Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,200 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,133,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,642,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 253,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,119,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,943,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Croce sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $315,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,676. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $218,836.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,491.40. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,902 shares of company stock worth $1,296,210. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $81.00 target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

