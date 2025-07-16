Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,390 Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,590,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,543,000 after acquiring an additional 734,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $442,642,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,357,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,732,000 after acquiring an additional 825,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,406,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,146,000 after acquiring an additional 493,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.87.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

