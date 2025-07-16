Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of FDS opened at $434.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.45 and a 200 day moving average of $446.87. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.69 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,474.40. This trade represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

